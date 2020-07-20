Despite the cancellation of its major fundraiser due to COVID-19, the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund and its partners, the Frankfort Plant Board, Burch Court Dental and the daughter of Col. Edward T. Davis, have awarded 10 local students with college scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.
“When our Swing for the Future golf scramble was canceled due to the virus, we discussed the option of cancelling this year’s awards, but our board and partners felt that the economic hardships created by this pandemic made these scholarships more necessary than ever,” Bill Scott, youth fund chair, said.
Since its establishment in 1988, the Rotary Youth Fund and its partners have awarded approximately $300,000 in academic scholarships to local youth. The $2,000 and $1,000 awards are available to all graduating seniors of Frankfort High, Western Hills, Franklin County and the Franklin County Career and Technical Center. Applications are disseminated through school guidance counselors and selection is based on a combination of academic achievement, community service and economic need.
“The Youth Fund board is truly appreciative of our partners and the many generous donations received from local businesses and individuals. Although we haven’t yet met our financial goal for this year, current contributions make it possible to fund 10 very deserving students. We are especially grateful for the initiation of the Col. Edward T. Davis award, which is endowed by his daughter, Debbie Kimbrough” Scott said.
The first recipient of the Edward T. Davis Scholarship is George Martin Perry from Frankfort High who is attending the Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville where he will major in mechanical engineering.
The other student recipients are:
• Zoe Antenucci, a zoology major sponsored by the Rotary Youth Fund.
• Kennadie Pritchett, a biology and pre-med major sponsored by the FPB.
• Brookelyn Holleran, a computer science major sponsored by FPB.
• Malia Scott, a radiologic science major sponsored by FPB.
• Shelby Rhoades, a biology and physical therapy major sponsored by Rotary Youth Fund.
• Addison McCoun, a political science and law major sponsored by Rotary Youth Fund.
• Chaeli Evans, a nurse anesthetist major sponsored by Rotary Youth Fund.
• Lakin Hamblin, a biology and dentistry major sponsored by Burch Court Dental.
• Makaya Ballinger a zoology and equine services major sponsored by Rotary Youth Fund.
To help the Youth Fund meet its 2020 goal, please visit: frankfortrotaryyouthfund.org or send your check to Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund, P.O. Box 1189, Frankfort, KY 40602.
The Youth Fund Board wishes to express its appreciation to the following partners, Frankfort Plant Board, Burch Court Dental, Debra Kimbrough; Platinum level sponsors, Rotary District 6710, RB Brown State Farm Insurance, The Rotary Club of Frankfort, Kentucky, John Sower, Duane Ellis, Stephen Dooley, Bill Scott; Gold level sponsors, True Guarnier Ayer LLP, Joe Graviss, Cap City Communications, Crossroads Ford Lincoln, Inc., William and Linda Bowker, George and Carol Gill, Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, Daniel and Cynthia Fick; Silver level sponsors, Sherrill Smith, Inside Out Design, Melinda Nunley, Sherry Sebastian, Dr. S.H. and Maree Sutley, Donald Nunnelly, John Lloyd, Nancy and Dick Watkins, Edward and Susan Dance, Gary Foreman, Presley Winners, Sam Marcus, Charles and Patricia Geveden, Don Dampier, Lee Colten, Barry K. Holder, Don Stosberg and Ida Palmer-Ball.
