Brady Barnes, a graduate of The Frankfort Christian Academy, plans to attend Stanford University and study political science (law). She was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund. (Photo submitted)
Hannah Hazelett, a graduate of Franklin County High School, plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University and study nursing (nurse anesthetist). She was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund. (Photo submitted)
Caleb Hack, a graduate of Frankfort High School, plans to attend the University of Kentucky and study pharmacy. He was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund. (Photo submitted)
Arantza Valladares-Valles, a graduate of Franklin County High School, plans to attend the University of Louisville and study criminal justice/political science (law). She was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund. (Photo submitted)
Anna Lodmell, a graduate of Western Hills High School, plans to attend Western Kentucky University and study civil engineering. She was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund. (Photo submitted)
Ella Luking, a graduate of Frankfort High School, plans to attend Furman University or Rhodes College and study engineering. She was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund. (Photo submitted)
Maddax Gortney, a graduate of Franklin County High School, plans to attend the University of Kentucky and study health sciences (dentistry). She was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund. (Photo submitted)
Isaac Antoine, a graduate of Franklin County High School, plans to attend the University of Kentucky and study civil engineering. He was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund. (Photo submitted)
Haley Charlize Roeder, a graduate of Thorn Hill Education Center, plans to attend Sullivan University and study nursing. She was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund. (Photo submitted)
The Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund (FRYF) and its corporate partners, Frankfort Plant Board and Burch Court Dental recently awarded $2,000 scholarships to 10 local students to pursue a wide variety of educational opportunities beyond high school.
“This year’s group of recipients includes aspiring engineers and nurses as well as those with plans to pursue careers in pharmacy, criminal justice and law,” Bill Scott, FRYF chair, said. “Because of the tremendous job by the guidance counselors and staff at the local high schools, our applicants may represent the most qualified group we’ve ever had.”
