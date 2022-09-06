Despite an ongoing effort to meet its 2022 fundraising goal, the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund and its corporate partners, Frankfort Plant Board and Burch Court Dental, awarded nine local high school graduates $2,000 scholarships to pursue additional training and education that will help them meet their career goals.
“Although we’re only at 75% of this year’s fundraising goal, we’re extremely fortunate to have a wide range of individual donors as well as generous partners like the Frankfort Plant Board and Burch Court Dental,” said Bill Scott, chair of the youth fund. “These contributions, along with the ability to tap into our savings, allowed us to support a full slate of outstanding students from area high schools.”
“As a publicly-owned municipal utility, it is important to recognize the value of postsecondary education in our community and the need to foster local students into the workforce,” said Frankfort Plant Board General Manager Gary Zheng. “We appreciate the foresight of our Board of Directors and the partnership with the Rotary Club of Frankfort as we support our youth and encourage students to explore studies in career and technical education.”
“Our practice has always focused on community involvement and education. The Rotary scholarships allow us to directly help students better themselves through education, which undoubtedly helps the community and ultimately the future,” stated Dr. Will Renshaw, co-owner of Burch Court Dental.
This year’s recipients represent a wide range of careers including engineering, nursing, welding, dental hygiene, paralegal and construction technology.
Applicants are rated on academic achievement, student leadership and community involvement as well as financial need. The review process seeks to strike a balance between students pursuing technical and industry certifications and those choosing more academic careers.
“In order to get the word out to potential applicants, we work closely with the guidance counselors from each high school as well as the staff of the Career and Technical Center,” said Scott.
In 1993, the Frankfort Rotary Club identified children and youth as its signature service priority and established a separate tax-deductible organization to raise funds for scholarships to local students.
In the ensuing 29 years, the Rotary Youth Fund and its partners have awarded scholarships to over 200 local graduates. The current members of the youth fund board are RB Brown, Steve Dooley, Andrew Kent, Melinda Nunley, Sherry Sebastian, Diane Dehoney and Bill Scott.
The 2022 scholarship recipients are:
Franklin County High School
Andrew Clark, University of Kentucky, engineering major sponsored by Frankfort Plant Board.
Natasha Tillman, Morehead State University, nursing major sponsored by the Rotary Youth Fund.
McKenna Robinson, Eastern Kentucky University, paralegal major sponsored by the Rotary Youth Fund.
Western Hills High School
Dustin Wise, Campbellsville University, welding major sponsored by the Frankfort Plant Board.
Hannah Neal, University of Louisville, engineering major sponsored by the Rotary Youth Fund.
Frankfort High School
Emily Rogers, Horry Georgetown Technical College, dental hygiene major sponsored by Burch Court Dental.
Diamond Moore, University of Louisville, nursing major sponsored by the Rotary Youth Fund.
Campbell Quire, Bluegrass Community and Technical College, construction/electrical major sponsored by the Frankfort Plant Board.
Thornhill Learning Center
Laila Abdulrasheed Maina, Bluegrass Community and Technical College, nursing major sponsored by the Rotary Youth Fund.
The Frankfort Youth Fund and its partners wish to express their appreciation to the following donors:
Diamond Level ($1,000): Bruce Dungan, True Guarnieri Ayer LLP, RB Brown/Brown Insurance Agency, Steve Dooley, William Scott
Platinum Level ($500): Robert and Angela Bullock, Andrew Kent, Melinda Nunley, Kristin Cantrell
Gold Level ($250): Huston Wells, John Sower, William Bowker, Ted Collins, Gary Stratton
Silver Level ($150): Dick and Nancy Watkins, William and Sylvia Elam, Sherry Sebastian, Lee and Betty Troutwine
Additional donations: Richard Taylor, Presley Winner, Terry Shockley, Don Dampier, Gary and Janie Foreman, Sam Marcus, Christopher Helvey.
Donations of $500 or more qualify the donor to become a member of the Rotary Club’s Pat Ireland Society, named in honor of the Frankfort Rotary Club’s first president in 1922. Donations of $2,000 or more are recognized in the name of the donor or their designee.
Those interested in helping the Youth Fund fully meet its 2022 fundraising goal may visit its website at frankfortrotaryyouthfund.org or send a check to Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund, P.O. Box 1189, Frankfort, KY 40602.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.