Despite an ongoing effort to meet its 2022 fundraising goal, the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund and its corporate partners, Frankfort Plant Board and Burch Court Dental, awarded nine local high school graduates $2,000 scholarships to pursue additional training and education that will help them meet their career goals.

Andrew Clark

“Although we’re only at 75% of this year’s fundraising goal, we’re extremely fortunate to have a wide range of individual donors as well as generous partners like the Frankfort Plant Board and Burch Court Dental,” said Bill Scott, chair of the youth fund. “These contributions, along with the ability to tap into our savings, allowed us to support a full slate of outstanding students from area high schools.”

Natasha Tillman
McKenna Robinson
Dustin Wise
Hannah Neal
Emily Rogers
Diamond Moore
Campbell Quire
Laila Abdulrasheed Maina

