Centre College

Two Frankfort students were named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Centre College.

Sara Tahanasab is the daughter of Abdolkarim Tahanasab and Jennifer Fields, of Frankfort, and is a graduate of Sayre School.

Madeleine Watson is the daughter of Kimberly Phillips and Paul Watson, both of Frankfort, and is a graduate of Franklin County High School.

Students must maintain at least a 3.6 grade point average to earn dean’s list honors.

