Midway University nursing faculty recently gathered at the Duthie Auditorium to present official Midway University nursing pins to 21 candidates who successfully completed their coursework and earned their Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN).

Students from Frankfort who graduated with an ADN were Lauren Gash and Madison Maxwell.

