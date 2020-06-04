Two Frankfort students received academic honors from Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, for the spring semester.

Evan Flora, who is majoring in Communications Public Relations, was named to the President’s List.

Jacob Stratton, who is majoring in Financial Planning, was named to the Dean’s List.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription