The Campbellsville University School of Education held a pinning and hooding ceremony Dec. 9.

Campbellsville logo.png

Students from Frankfort who received pins, listed with their degrees, are Madeline Smith, P-5, Elementary Education, and Cara Atha, Master of Arts in Educational Administration.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription