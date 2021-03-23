Jessica Harley, a counselor at Frankfort High School, has been named the Kentucky Counselor of the Year by the Kentucky School Counselor Association.

It’s the second time Harley has honored in less than a year. She received the Career Guidance Award, given by the Kentucky Association of Career and Technical Education, last summer.

Harley is in her fourth year as a counselor at FHS. Prior to coming to Frankfort High, she spent seven years as a family consumer science teacher at Anderson County High School, which is her alma mater.

She received her teaching degree from the University of Kentucky and her counseling degree from the University of the Cumberlands.

