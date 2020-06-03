Frankfort High's Gabriel Langley-Boaventura has been named a Semper Fidelis All-American in football by the United States Marine Corps.

060320.Fball-FHGabeBoa_submitted.png

Frankfort High's Gabriel Langley-Boaventura has been selected as a Semper Fidelis All-American by the United States Marine Corps. (Photo submitted)

Langley-Boaventura, who will be a senior at FHS in the fall, was one of 90 football players selected from across the country.

Students nominated must be a junior, have a 3.5 or higher GPA, be active in community service, play a competitive team sport and hold a student or community leadership position.

Those selected were chosen based on moral character and academic performance along with athletic abilities.

