The University of Kentucky DanceBlue is a year-long effort of fundraising events that culminates in a 24-hour no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon.

DanceBlue is an entirely student-run organization on campus that to date has raised $18.3 million to support the UK Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) Hematology/Oncology Clinic through the Golden Matrix Funds.

The DanceBlue committee is a group of 152 students who spend hours of work to run the office, plan and carry out fundraising events and plan marketing and merchandising.

Kitachon Pimsri-Bradley, of Frankfort, is the graphic design coordinator for DanceBlue.

Now going into its 17th year, DanceBlue is one of UK’s largest and most highly anticipated fundraisers.

Those interested in joining DanceBlue to participate in fundraising events or join a dance team, may go to www.danceblue.org.

