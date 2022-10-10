Rallo Green.JPEG

Rallo Green is headlining Kentucky State University's Artist Showcase at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Carl H. Smith Auditorium at Bradford Hall on KSU's campus. (Photo submitted)

Green, a 2014 KSU graduate, will perform along with four other KSU student artists. The concert is free and open to the public.

KSU flyer1.JPEG
KSU flyer2.JPEG

