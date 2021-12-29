There are schools with more students and larger Kentucky Youth Assembly (KYA) delegations than Frankfort High.
There aren’t many as successful as the FHS delegation was this fall at KYA.
Frankfort received two delegation awards, and FHS students were elected governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of the executive cabinet for next year’s conference.
“It’s pretty crazy because Frankfort high’s enrollment is a little over 300,” said Shane Hecker, the FHS Y Club adviser. “We take 30 kids, and schools that typically get kids elected to these positions or take home these delegation wide awards, they’re schools with enrollment over 1,000 students and they take delegations that are between 100 and 200 kids.”
Junior Lilia Saxena Smithson was elected governor, freshman Ben Schrader was elected lieutenant governor, and juniors Rebecca Vaught and Audrey Gilbert were elected attorney general and secretary of the executive cabinet, respectively.
The Y Club is sponsored through the Kentucky YMCA and attends two conferences a year, KYA, which is a mock Kentucky legislature, and in the spring KUNA, which is a model United Nations.
This fall’s KYA conference was the first in-person KYA since November 2019. FHS seniors Claire Moore and Ella Abney served in positions they were elected to in 2020. Moore served as secretary of state, and Abney was the editor in chief of the media corps team.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to get experience to understand how government works, whether it’s the state legislature or the United Nations,” Abney said. “When we travel to KUNA, it’s really unique as a high schooler to understand the ins and outs.
“Also, we complete a lot of service every year, so it’s a good group of kids to surround yourself with. We focus on giving back to the community a lot. I’ve had nothing but a positive experience.”’
Moore and Abney have been involved with Y Club since they were in middle school.
“I think people become more engaged and involved as they get older, but I think people who are participating are always interested,” Moore said. “The conferences go to show our voices matter, and after leaving the conferences people are more willing to speak up about things they care about.”
Saxena Smithson sees a lot of positives being involved with the club.
“On a school level I love the people who are in it,” she said. “Most of the people in it are my best friends anyway. The Y Club is a really good networking program. I meet kids from Bowling Green and Louisville, all over the state, and you become friends with them. You get to learn about things you care about.
“We’re also really good at it.”
FHS received a Premier Delegation award and a Conference Life Award.
According to a press release, the Premier Delegation award recipients excel in the areas they choose to participate. Their work embodies the spirit and purpose of the conference.
The Conference Life Award is given to a Premier Delegation that created a positive environment and embodied the spirit of the conference.
FHS had 13 individuals and four teams recognized for their work.
Schrader, who will serve as lieutenant governor at the next year’s conference, is a freshman.
“I was originally interested because I love politics,” Schrader said about the club. “I’ve been paging since I was like 6 years old, so that gave me a firsthand view I guess and I really enjoyed that, and I thought this was something I could do to really use my voice.”
It also shows how to use your voice.
“I think it’s something that helps us with civic engagement, showing us this is what is going on within your government,” Vaught said. “I’ve done Supreme Court before, and before I started with the judicial program, I didn’t know a ton about different Supreme Court cases, how justices make decisions and stuff like that.
“I’ve noticed that since I’ve started working with the Supreme Court program and the judicial area I pay a lot more attention to the news, reading what the Supreme Court is deciding on, so I think it helps just grow your interest in your government.”
Gilbert agreed with Vaught’s assessment.
“You get to learn about some of the less in the news things,” she said. “You get to learn about the inner workings of government, so rather than just legislation you get to see everything that happens behind that process.”
Hecker is in his 11th year working with the club.
“It’s an awesome organization,” he said. “I kind of got roped into it when I started teaching, and I fell in love with it. The level of discussions that kids were having on these topics was pretty amazing to see.”
If any students are on the fence about joining Y Club, Moore has some advice.
“I’d say definitely do it,” she said about joining. “I think that within the different conferences we go to, you’ll definitely always find something that you’re interested in. We have a Supreme Court program, lobbying, writing bills. There’s always something for someone to try. It’s so worth it because you meet so many amazing people from all over the state.”
• Other FHS students recognized at KYA were Margi Walters, assistant editor; Summer Hart, outstanding delegate; Pauli Hancock, outstanding speaker; Ella McCutchen, outstanding advocate; Commonwealth Bill author team (Jack and Sam Gilbert); Bluegrass Bill author team (Ella Denton, Jaleia Hatchett, Mia Kinnett and Kennedy Smith); Commonwealth committee chairs (Dorothy Hanson, Summer Hart and Amaya Perry); Helen Hall Abney, Bluegrass House of Representatives clerk; Ella Luking, media corps; Rhys Staples, lobbyist; and Supreme Court team (Ella McCutchen, Kylee VanAtter and Rebecca Vaught).
