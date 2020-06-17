Any male student at Franklin County High School interested in trying out for the FCHS boys golf team needs to attend practice on July 15 at 9 a.m. at Lakeview Golf Course.

A completed physical (on the KHSAA form) is mandatory and will be turned in on the date listed above.

For more information, contact coach Kevin Hall at 859-753-7344.

