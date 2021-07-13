Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County High School will have Chromebook and schedule pick-up on Aug. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Prior to pick-up, students need to be registered online at https://kyede4.infinitecampus.org/campus/portal/franklin.jsp.

For more information, call the school at 502-695-6750.

