This fall, Kate Osterloh decided to try something completely different with the Franklin County High School Drama Club.
The club normally produces a student-directed play in the fall, but last month Osterloh, the club sponsor, took members of the drama club to a statewide competition put on by the Kentucky Theatre Association at Western Kentucky University.
Franklin County was one of 10 schools statewide to compete and returned with the best newcomer award.
“It was something different for the students,” said Osterloh, who directed the play. “It was a teaching opportunity for our actors, and it was a teaching opportunity for myself.”
Each school had a total of 45 minutes that included setting the stage, performing and clearing the stage.
Osterloh selected “This is a Test” by Stephen Gregg for the competition. It was the only comedy performed during the three-day event.
“For the first time I really wanted it to be focused on performance,” she said. “With COVID I was worried we might have to compete virtually. I wanted something very flexible, and I wanted it to be performance-driven and not so much focused on tech.”
The FCHS contingent was made up of 10 actors, a stage manager and tech crew along with Osterloh. They rehearsed two or three times a week for three months.
Franklin County performed early in the competition and then watched the other schools’ plays.
“There were so many good groups after us that made me a little less confident,” Terrell Clark said.
But the FCHS club didn’t need to worry. In addition to being named best newcomer, Franklin County’s Samantha Farr was named to the all-star cast, and a judges’ discretionary award was given to the chorus of Kyley Robinson, Cyrus Jacques and Clark.
“It’s definitely interesting to see what other groups are doing, to see groups from different areas,” Robinson said.
Because of COVID concerns, each group wore masks while they performed.
“Not once did I hear or see people complaining about wearing a mask,” Osterloh said. “At Western you have to wear a mask, so we wore masks when we performed and when we sat in the theater watching other groups.
“I think everyone wanted theater back so badly they were willing to do whatever it took to make it happen.”
The FCHS Drama Club has 40 members, and those who attended this year’s competition said the experience will help in the future.
“Definitely, just knowing different things and knowing what’s important to the judges, keeping it in character even when you take the set out,” Jacques said.
And they’re eager to go back next year.
“I want to bring more confidence to the stage than I did this year,” Robinson said. “It just lit a fire in us.”
