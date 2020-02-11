021220_strawberries01_submitted.jpg
An order of strawberries from Franklin County High School FFA's sell last year. (Photo submitted)

Thanks to the Franklin County High School FFA, locals can buy fresh strawberries this month. 

FFA, or Future Farmers of America, is taking orders for its annual strawberry fundraiser. All proceeds support the end-of-the-year FFA banquet, which highlights students’ accomplishments throughout the year. 

Strawberries will be sold in quart-sized containers for $3.75. Eight quarts come in a $30 flat. Half flats, or four quarts, are $15. Orders are due Feb. 26 and are scheduled to arrive the week of March 9. Money is due when strawberries are delivered. 

The strawberries will be fresh from Florida, picked about 36 hours before arriving in Frankfort. To purchase, contact fallon.jackson@franklin.kyschools.us or an FFA member.

