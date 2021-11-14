David Bingham, a 2007 graduate of Franklin County, loved art, and after his death in November 2018, his family knew they wanted to do something to honor him and that love.

That was the beginning of the David Bingham Memorial Fund, and on Friday Bingham’s mother, Regina Wood, and aunt, Pam Moore, presented awards to FCHS art students who entered a competition sponsored by the memorial fund.

“It was his special place, his go-to happy place,” Wood said about her son’s art. “This school helped him pursue that, cultivate that, to become the artist he was.”

A total of $4,000 was raised for the David Bingham Memorial Fund.

“It was everyone who loved David,” Moore said about the donors.

Students entering the competition had to submit a piece of artwork and a brief essay about the work.

A total of 14 students entered, and all of them received gift cards for art supplies.

Lauren Hewitt took first place and received a $350 gift card. There were six who placed second and were the recipients of $250 gift cards, and the seven who placed third received $100 gift cards. There was a total of eight judges.

Wood and Moore also presented checks to FCHS art teachers Zac Donnelly and Amie Bingham, no relation to David, from the fund to be used by the art department at Franklin County.

