The David Bingham Memorial Fund awarded prizes from an art competition at Franklin County Friday at the school. The second-place finishers and the winner are pictured above. From left are Regina Wood, Bingham's mother; Josie Horsman, Valerie Guzman, Kaia Sparrow, FCHS art teachers Amie Bingham (no relation to David) and Zac Donnelly, Matthew Newberry, Katie Axon, Lauren Hewitt, who took first place, and Pam Moore, Bingham's aunt. Summer Shelton was absent when the photo was taken. Amie Bingham and Donnelly are standing behind a photo of David Bingham and two pieces of his artwork. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County students who placed third in a competition sponsored by the David Memorial Fund are pictured above. From left are Pam Moore, Bingham's aunt; Adeline Crouse, Luz Cruz, Katherine Nolan, Tru Thurman, Makinah Taylor, Kaylie Howell and Regina Wood, Bingham's mother. Xaih Cochrum was absent when the photo was taken. The table holds a photo of Bingham and two pieces of his artwork. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Pam Moore, far left, and Regina Wood, far right, present checks to Franklin County art teachers Amie Bingham and Zac Donnelly to be used by the FCHS art department. The money came from the David Bingham Memorial Fund. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
David Bingham, a 2007 graduate of Franklin County, loved art, and after his death in November 2018, his family knew they wanted to do something to honor him and that love.
That was the beginning of the David Bingham Memorial Fund, and on Friday Bingham’s mother, Regina Wood, and aunt, Pam Moore, presented awards to FCHS art students who entered a competition sponsored by the memorial fund.
“It was his special place, his go-to happy place,” Wood said about her son’s art. “This school helped him pursue that, cultivate that, to become the artist he was.”
A total of $4,000 was raised for the David Bingham Memorial Fund.
“It was everyone who loved David,” Moore said about the donors.
Students entering the competition had to submit a piece of artwork and a brief essay about the work.
A total of 14 students entered, and all of them received gift cards for art supplies.
Lauren Hewitt took first place and received a $350 gift card. There were six who placed second and were the recipients of $250 gift cards, and the seven who placed third received $100 gift cards. There was a total of eight judges.
Wood and Moore also presented checks to FCHS art teachers Zac Donnelly and Amie Bingham, no relation to David, from the fund to be used by the art department at Franklin County.
