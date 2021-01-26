Keelan Pulliam has lived all over the country and done work overseas, but he’s never forgotten that his success started as a member of the Franklin County High School FFA chapter.
Pulliam, a 1967 FCHS graduate, and his wife, Diana, recently gave $50,000 to the Kentucky FFA Foundation’s Forever Blue Fund.
The gift will be used in the Growing Leaders category and is specifically for FFA members from FCHS and Western Hills.
“I grew up on a small farm out in Bald Knob,” Pulliam said. “Fortunately, I was led to FFA. I was very active in the local chapter. My senior year I was president, and in '67-68 I was a state officer.
“Growing up in Bald Knob, my view of the world was the end of our driveway. FFA expanded my view of the world. It helped develop my speaking skills, build my interpersonal relationships. What I learned and did in FFA provided a platform that I could build on in my professional life.”
Pulliam worked for Syngenta, an agricultural business. He retired in 2012 but still does some consulting work.
In his continuing service to FFA, he has been on the state FFA Foundation Board of Directors since 2014 and the chairman of the board since 2019.
“I could always tell when I interviewed someone if they’d been in FFA,” Pulliam said. “There’s just a skill set there.”
He and his wife, who grew up on a dairy farm in Bullitt County, now live in Danville and work with the Boyle County FFA chapter. Pulliam has also been involved with the FCHS chapter.
“I really haven’t been involved with the Western Hills FFA, but I wanted to be sure the entire county would have this chance,” he said. “The kids who live in the Bald Knob area now are going to school at Western Hills. They have a great department and have had a number of state officers. They’re doing very well.”
The FFA’s Forever Blue program allows donors to designate the chapters that will benefit from their gift and in what category.
With their donation designated for the Growing Leaders category, the Pulliams will see their gift fund scholarships to FFA camp and the Washington Leadership Conference for members of the FCHS and WHHS chapters.
Pulliam said the couple has the FFA in their estate plans.
“Looking back, like I said, seeing the end of my driveway was as far as I saw the world,” Pulliam said. “When I got in FFA I got to go to camp, I got to go to regional meetings, and it expanded my world.
“I wanted to put the money toward experiences and give kids a bigger view of the world, to let them see the big opportunities that are out there.”
