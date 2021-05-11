Franklin County Head Start has set enrollment dates for summer and fall preschool for 3 and 4 year olds.

Open enrollment will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at 955 Leestown Lane.

For more information, call 502-227-1511.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription