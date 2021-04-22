The Franklin County High School Site-Based Decision Making Council will hold a parent representative election on Wednesday.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Candidates for the position are Amanda Hockensmith, Greg Lawson, Stan Salchli and Sean Sullivan. Candidate bios are available on the school's website.

The election will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. in the school's front office.

