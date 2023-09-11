The Franklin County High School Class of 1963 will hold its 60-year reunion at 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Frankfort Country Club. A social gathering will begin at 5 p.m. and the buffet will be served at 6 p.m. The reunion will be an informal gathering with surprise musical entertainment and presentations from classmates who attended each of the five county grade schools.

A memorabilia table will be available for display of pictures or articles you want to share. The deadline for reporting to the country club the number of persons attending is Sept. 20.

