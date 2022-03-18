In March 2020, the Franklin County High School Drama Club was in its last week of rehearsal for "Little Shop of Horrors" before production was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We told, and continue to tell, the students that beauty is in the process," Kate Osterloh, FCHS theatre director, said. "We learned and grew just in the rehearsal and creating of something. And, while that is true, it's also devastating to work on something that hard and not get to share it with others. So, this year, we were determined to make it happen."
Now after two years, the club is back on stage rehearsing Roald Dahl's "Matilda: The Musical." Performances will be 7 p.m. March 24-26 and at 2 p.m. March 27 at the high school, 1100 E. Main St.
"We spent the first two months of rehearsals completely masked, even when doing hours of choreography, to ensure the safety of everyone around us," Osterloh said. "I am thrilled we are going to experience the joy of laughter and applause in a theater again."
Osterloh, music director Raye Hurley and choreographer Kara Johnson decided to select "Matilda" this year because of its message.
"While there are parts of 'Matilda' that aren't the kindest, the overarching message is that of hope," Osterloh said. "We felt it's what we, and our community, needed coming back from the time off and in this time of uncertainty."
The cast of "Matilda" consists of Ella Hurley as Matilda Wormwood; Samantha Farr as Agatha Trunchbull; Anna Dudley as Miss Honey; Joey Webb as Mr. Wormwood; Mackenzie Adcock as Mrs. Wormwood; Savannah Good as Mrs. Phelps; Luca Groce as Michael Wormwood; Ellie Baker as Amanda; Emerson Bowling as Lavender; Kenzie Rose as Alice; Kyley Robinson as Hortensia; Mallory Toppass as Erica; Colton Good as Bruce; Pluto Neat as Nigel; Adeline Crouse as Tommy; Leon Johnson as Rudolpho; Dakota Kinsella as Sergei; Leon Johnson as the escapologist; Ruth Noel as an acrobat; Aly Mathers as a doctor; Sophie DuFour as the children’s entertainer; Savannah Good, Madeline Shipley, Kelsie Thacker, Sophie DuFour, Dakota Kinsella and Grace Hutcherson as dads and mums; Braylen Petrey, Sarah Johnson, Erin Cunningham, Sam Patrick, Aly Mathers, Ashley Layson, Liv Parritt, Kelsie Thacker, Dakota Kinsella and Ruth Noel as big kids; Madeline Shipley, Sarah Johnson, Ashley Layson, Erin Cunningham, Aly Mather and Liv Parritt as feature dancers; Sophie DuFour and Grace Hutcherson as henchmen; and Finley Cosby, Ryker Disponett and Easton Adams in the children's chorus.
Ruth Noel is the assistant music director; Jadyn Gilreath is the stage manager; Elizabeth Pullliam, Cyrus Jaques and Garrett Bourne are the light and sound crew; Graham Clements, Jimmy Webb, Lucy Cunningham, Ryan Barnes, Sydney Stanfield and Madison Stivers are the backstage crew; Avery Lawson, Baylee Barnes, Madison Stivers and Lucy Cunningham manage the costumes and props; and makeup is by Aly Mathers.
Osterloh and Hurley are the producers.
Osterloh is excited for the community to enjoy the musical.
"I want the community to remember what got them through the last two years," she said. "When we were all stuck in our houses, what did we do? We turned to the arts. We read, we listened to music, and we watched TV and movies.
"Those actors, writers, directors all started somewhere — and it's here in their local high school productions. I saw so much chatter on social media when 'Hamilton' came out on Disney+ about how amazing it was — and it is! Lin-Manuel Miranda himself would tell you he would be nowhere without his high school theater department."
