Franklin County High School found out Monday it had 18 students who needed to be quarantined for COVID.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

FCHS Principal Charles Lewis said in an email Tuesday the school was made aware of a couple of positive tests and after going through the contact tracing protocol and in working with school nurse and Franklin County Health Department partner Michelle Searcy and Franklin County Schools Pupil Personnel Director Kyle Sexton, 18 students were identified who met the criteria of having been exposed and in following CDC guidelines would need to quarantine.

Lewis said students and parents were contacted and provided information on the timeline for quarantining, testing and other COVID-related issues.

