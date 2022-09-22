Franklin County was one of 43 Kentucky public high schools that received the prestigious College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families.

Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.

Franklin Co. High School_Facebook.jpg

Franklin County High School. (Photo via Facebook)

