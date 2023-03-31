DSC_1255.JPG

One of the tables built from recovered oak that will be kept in Franklin County High School's outdoor classroom.  (Ben Mackin| State Journal)

Anyone who has walked or driven by the east side of the Franklin County High School main building in the last week has seen a flurry of work being done in the alcove between the front and back foyer.

From Tuesday to Thursday, students, teachers and volunteers have been shoveling, raking, mulching and painting in an effort to build an outdoor classroom that honors the memory and legacy of the late Franklin County teacher Adam Hyatt. 

Franklin County High School students help spreak mulch along the sidewalk where they have planted a variety of native plants.  (Ben Mackin| State Journal)
Chris Schimmoeller gives a group of students a block of instruction on spreading mulch for the outdoor classroom. (Ben Mackin| State Journal)

