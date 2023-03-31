Anyone who has walked or driven by the east side of the Franklin County High School main building in the last week has seen a flurry of work being done in the alcove between the front and back foyer.
From Tuesday to Thursday, students, teachers and volunteers have been shoveling, raking, mulching and painting in an effort to build an outdoor classroom that honors the memory and legacy of the late Franklin County teacher Adam Hyatt.
Hyatt, a very well loved and respected history teacher, was killed in a car wreck on Interstate 75 just south of the Tennessee border in July 2019.
For sisters, Chris Schimmoeller and Trina Peiffer, the outdoor classroom has been a labor of love for the last four years.
The pair, who both had children taught by Hyatt, has raised around $10,000 for the project, as well as organizing donations of equipment, supplies and time from local companies like Inside Out Landscape Design and Harrod Concrete and Stone.
"This couldn't have happened without all the community support," Schimmoeller said of the classroom.
For local businesses that contributed, it was an easy decision to lend a hand.
"We are super involved in the community, so when they came to us and asked if we would work on it with them and donate things, it was a no-brainer," said Andrea Mueller, owner of Inside Out Landscape Design. "Anything we can do to help, especially with schools and outdoor classrooms, it was a perfect fit for Inside Out Design.
The facility will consist of around 40 stools, benches and tables built and donated by Charles Schimmoeller from salvaged red and white oak. It will also feature dozens of native plants and 22 trees planted in such a way to create an enclosure and it will be able to be utilized for any class or subject.
Zoie Anglin, a senior at FCHS and president of the school's Future Farmers of America chapter, said that helping to build the classroom gives FFA students all kinds of opportunities.
"We have a very diverse chapter and a very diverse club," she told The State Journal. "We offer many different classes like food science, vet science, greenhouse and so not all the kids that take our classes are able to get outside and do stuff like this. So kids who sign up, this project alone lets them get their hands dirty and get a feel for everything."
Health and physical education teacher Joshua Graves said that he is happy to see the outdoor additions for several reasons. One is that his classroom windows offer a scenic view of the space, but it will also help his students' learning processes by changing up the routine.
"This is a gamechanger," Graves said. "To open up kids' minds to new ideas it helps to be in a different environment, because sometime being inside the building you can get stuck. I believe being outside can be healing. Getting the cool breeze and the sunshine is always going to be something that benefits everyone."
The benefits of the outdoor learning space aside, many cannot help but focus on the memory of Hyatt and how much he would have loved the project.
Hyatt's friends and former students have been coming out all week to lend a hand. Ryan Murphy, who grew up with Hyatt, and his wife, Sarah, volunteered for several hours on Thursday.
"We are still really close with his family," Murphy said of the teacher. "We wanted to take a day to help out and we thought it was really cool that they were doing this stuff for him."
To carpentry teacher J.W. Blackburn, who was Hyatt's colleague and next-door neighbor, the classroom is a fitting tribute to someone who was passionate about teaching.
"He was one of the best," Blackburn said of his close friend. "Before he was a teacher, he was a substitute teacher. He wanted to teach so bad, he would do whatever it took to get in the door."
Blackburn said that Hyatt loved to challenge his students inside the classroom and support his students and the readings and work he assigned them showed that.
"He showed up to every event," Blackburn remembered. "If [Hyatt] had a kid playing volleyball, he was at the volleyball games. He was at all the football games, all the basketball games. He was a great role model and example to everybody."
