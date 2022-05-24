Eight Kentucky high schools have won $500 from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) for participating in the FAFSA Completion Challenge. The FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — is the form students must file to find out if they qualify for federal and state student aid.

Franklin County High School received $500 for having the highest FAFSA completion rate among medium public schools.

The challenge was open to all public and private high schools in the state. Schools were awarded $500 for having the highest FAFSA completion rates and the highest year-over-year percentage increase in FAFSA completion rates.

KHEAA reported a 3.7% increase in the Class of 2022’s FAFSA completion rate, ranking it in the top 10 year-over-year increases in the country.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription