The Franklin County Board of Education changed an agenda item for a special-called meeting Friday.
In the updated agenda released Thursday, "Action and/or Discussion Regarding the Superintendent Status" replaced "Comments from the board" in the original agenda Wednesday.
The meeting will be at 11 a.m. at the board's office on Kings Daughters Drive. The agenda includes a closed session before the action or discussion of the superintendent status.
Earlier this week, Franklin County Superintendent Mark Kopp and Bondurant Middle School Principal Whitney Allison were indicted on misdemeanor charges stemming from a felony case involving former BMS teacher Todd Smith, who was indicted on two charges of first-degree sexual abuse of minors under the age of 16, a Class D felony. The alleged abuses happened in August 2018 and March 2019.
Kopp was indicted on criminal attempt bribery of a public servant, a Class A misdemeanor. Allison was indicted on a count of failure to report child dependency, neglect or abuse, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.