FCS 2020-21 school calendar
The Franklin County Board of Education has approved next year’s school calendar.

Students’ opening day for the 2020-21 school year is Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, for Labor Day.

Fall break will be the first full week in October — Monday, Oct. 5, until Friday, Oct. 9.

Students will get a two-day break in early November as Monday, Nov. 2, has been set aside as a district staff day and parent-teacher conferences will be conducted. Tuesday, Nov. 3, there will be no school due to the general election.

Thanksgiving break is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27.

FCS will close for winter break on Monday, Dec. 21, and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 5. A professional development day is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 4.

School is also dismissed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18.

A professional development day, which might also be used as a makeup day, is set for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. There will be no school on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, which is Presidents Day.

Friday, March 12, 2021, has been set aside as a district staff day and Monday, March 15, 2021, is slated to be a professional development day. However, both dates could be used as makeup days.

Another district staff/makeup day is planned for Friday, April 2, 2021 — the Friday before spring break, which is scheduled from Monday, April 5, 2021, until Friday, April 9, 2021. Unless it used as a makeup day, Friday, April 30, 2021, will be a professional development day.

The last day of school for students will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021, although the district can add makeup days for Wednesday, May 26, through Friday, May 28, 2021, if the need arises.

