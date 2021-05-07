Franklin County Schools' assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment is one of three finalists for superintendent of Oldham County Schools.

Sharla Six and the other two candidates participated in a virtual public forum Thursday evening with each answering the same set of questions from the district.

Prior to becoming assistant superintendent at FCS, Six served as director of curriculum and as a reading coach. She began her career as an elementary schoolteacher.

The other finalists are Jason Radford, assistant superintendent of Boone County Schools, and Brent Deaves, who currently serves as assistant superintendent for support services at OCS.

Oldham County Schools Superintendent Greg Schultz will retire on June 30. He made the announcement in December.

