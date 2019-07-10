Franklin County Schools' finance director abruptly resigned last month, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Details are sparse about the departure of FCS Finance Director Lesley Wade, who resigned at the end of June.
Superintendent Mark Kopp declined to comment on the circumstances of Wade’s resignation, citing restrictions on discussing personnel matters.
“Because it is a personnel matter, I cannot comment,” Kopp said. “But that employee has resigned.”
Wade’s letter of resignation was not immediately available.
She had been finance director for the school system for about five years but had worked in the district for more than a decade.
Kopp said that after Wade’s resignation, the school brought on Randy Cutright, finance director of Scott County Schools for about 25 years, as her interim successor. School board members approved his appointment as treasurer, in addition to interim finance director, at Monday's meeting.