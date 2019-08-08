080919_elvonline.jpg
Buy Now

Kristin Johnson's new class meets for the first time during the Early Learning Village's Back to School Bash on Thursday, Aug. 8. Franklin County Schools goes into session next week. (Photo by McKenna Horsley)

The Early Learning Village held its Back to School Bash on Thursday night, and parents and students met with teachers and school staff to prepare for the upcoming year. 

Franklin County Schools will be in session on Wednesday. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription