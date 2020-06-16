Before Franklin County Schools students can head back to classrooms, officials must consider the logistics of how to do so during a pandemic.
On Monday, Kentucky’s Education Continuation Task Force, which is composed of staff from the state departments of public health and education, asked district leaders to incorporate social distancing; face masks; screening and temperature checks; and hand and surface hygiene in their reopening plans.
FCS, which put together a Back to School Committee that includes administrators, teachers, parents, health department staff and students from the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board, has charged the committee with crafting a recommendation for the coming school year.
“We’ve got multiple representation across the board,” said Superintendent Mark Kopp, who added that the committee should have its recommendation prepared and ready to present at the July 6 school board meeting.
“It’s going to be real reliant, though, on what Gov. Andy Beshear, the (education) commissioner and the health department tells us we can do.”
Kopp said the Back to School Committee has been meeting each week and is concentrating on three areas — instruction, safety and transportation.
“Those are really the three areas of concern. How are we going to instruct our kids? How are we going to transport students? And how are we going to do it safely?” he added.
The superintendent also stressed that due to uncertainty the plans should allow for flexibility.
