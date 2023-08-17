After two years of reduced property tax rates, the Franklin County Board of Education approved a property tax of 72.1 cents per $100 on real and personal property at its meeting Monday.
That’s an increase of 1.3 cents from last year’s rate of 70.8 cents and will bring a 4% revenue growth.
This is the sixth time in the last seven years the district has had a 4% revenue growth.
“The last two years we were able to do that (reach 4%) and lower the tax rate because assessments went up so much,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said.
This year, to reach 4%, a tax rate increase of 1.3 cents was needed.
The estimated net revenues with the new tax rate are $32,062,810, an increase in revenue of $2,499,467. That includes an increase of $674,889 to the building fund.
The board had previously approved a 2% pay increase for all staff. That will cost the district $1.4 million, and the addition of school resource officers for all buildings, which the board approved in July, will cost $850,000.
One concern for the district is the bourbon barrel tax.
The Kentucky legislature passed a bill in the last General Assembly session to phase out the tax beginning in 2026. The law includes safeguards for school districts, fire departments and EMS.
“We’ve been getting bourbon barrel tax revenue for a long time,” Kopp told the board. “If you remember, this past legislative session, they made an agreement that for the time being is holding us harmless. We have no idea how long that will last. That could go away in January when they reconvene.
“With those uncertainties, it’s critical that we have the additional revenue to do those things. For example, the school resource officers in each building, to put a dollar figure on that, it’s $850,000.”
Another concern is the loss of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds. The funding is a portion of three COVID-19 relief laws, which has allocated about $190 billion in aid to state and school districts.
The funding is designed to help address educational issues arising from the pandemic. The program is available until September 2024.
“Every single district in the state is dealing with this and has started planning,” Kopp said.
The motor vehicle tax rate remains at 51.0 cents per $100, which has been the rate since 1983.
