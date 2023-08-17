FCS logo.png

After two years of reduced property tax rates, the Franklin County Board of Education approved a property tax of 72.1 cents per $100 on real and personal property at its meeting Monday.

That’s an increase of 1.3 cents from last year’s rate of 70.8 cents and will bring a 4% revenue growth.

