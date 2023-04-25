Franklin County Schools has one less central office.

The FCS board approved the sale of the buildings on Kings Daughters Drive that had served as the district’s central office for seven years at a special-called meeting Monday at Elkhorn Elementary School.

032622.FCS Central Office_ly.jpg

Franklin County Schools has closed on the sale of its property located on Kings Daughters Drive. The district sold the property for $625,000. (State Journal file photo)

