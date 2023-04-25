Franklin County Schools has one less central office.
The FCS board approved the sale of the buildings on Kings Daughters Drive that had served as the district’s central office for seven years at a special-called meeting Monday at Elkhorn Elementary School.
The board had approved the sale of 190 Kings Daughters Drive at a special-called meeting last month contingent on the approval of the Kentucky Department of Education. The buildings had been listed with the same address but were distinguished as Buildings 1, 2 and 3. The sales agreement listed them as 170, 180 and 190 Kings Daughters Drive.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said KDE recommended that the board specifically approve the sale of 170, 180 and 190 Kings Daughters Drive, and that’s what the board did Monday.
The district closed on the sale of the property Thursday for a $625,000 purchase price.
The Kings Daughters Drive property was bought by the district in 2015 for $990,000, but the board heard a report in March 2022 about water damage that had caused significant structural issues to the property. At that time, Kopp said estimates for repairs ran from $600,000 to $800,000.
FCS purchased its current central office, located at 652 Chamberlin Ave., and three other lots on Chamberlin last year for $3.4 million. There are two other tenants at the 652 Chamberlin who were there when the district bought the property.
The board also approved a revised district facilities plan Monday. The change said the building of a new Elkhorn Elementary School would be at a site to be determined. It had previously stated a new Elkhorn Elementary would be built at the site of the Early Learning Village.
One possibility listed in the district facilities plan last summer was ELV, which is for students preschool through kindergarten, would be demolished, and the plan would relocate kindergarteners from ELV plus preschool to Hearn and Peaks Mill.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.