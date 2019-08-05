The Franklin County High School Beta Club held a blood drive on Monday that was planned by Adam Hyatt, a co-adviser of the club and teacher who died earlier this summer.
The blood drive, a club service project, was from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Elkhorn Middle School. The Kentucky Blood Center was onsite to take the donated blood and made a monetary donation to the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, which Hyatt frequently supported.
Hyatt died in a three-car accident in July on Interstate 75 near the Kentucky-Tennessee border. He was the only occupant of his vehicle, which was rear-ended by another car in heavy traffic. Hyatt is remembered as a teacher who positively impacted the lives of all his students.
Rising senior and Beta Club member Ximena Patino said that she had Hyatt as a teacher and knew him since she joined the club sophomore year. She was helping with the blood drive on Monday and said that she could feel his spirit as part of the drive. Hyatt was passionate about all things to serve others, including donating blood for those in need.
“In a way to follow through with what he planned, I definitely think that it’s a way to honor him and his passions and just how dedicated he was,” Patino said.
During the afternoon of the blood drive, Patino said that not as many donors as predicted had visited the blood drive, but the group was hopeful that more would come throughout the day. At that point, most donors were apart of the Franklin County Schools community.
Denise Johnson, an instructional aide at the Early Learning Village, said that she didn’t know Hyatt personally, but his help with planning the blood drive influenced her to donate. She said her son had Hyatt as a teacher. The two visited the drive on their way to register for school.
To donate, donors need a photo ID and must be at least 17 years old. Those under 16 can donate with a parental consent form signed by a guardian. The form is available at FCHS, on the school's website or on the Kentucky Blood Center's website. For FCHS students without a photo ID, a school staff person will be at EMS to access the student's Infinite Campus ID.