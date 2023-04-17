FCS Recruitment fair.jpg

Franklin County Schools will host a District Recruitment Fair from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bridgeport Elementary School, 10 Doctors Drive. 

Attendees will meet the principals and learn more about teaching vacancies available for the 2023-2024 school year. Representatives from transportation and food service will also be in attendance. Substitute teacher information will be available as well.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription