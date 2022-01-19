FCS logo.png

Franklin County Schools will be closed Thursday due to the potential of inclement weather and dangerous road conditions.

This will be an NTI (non-traditional instruction) day, and after-school programs for childcare purposes will be open during school hours to those who have already registered.

