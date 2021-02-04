020421 COVID map

After the first month of 2021 brought a record number of coronavirus cases locally, Franklin County seems to be on the downside of the spike.

On Thursday the Franklin County Health Department confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases, bringing this week’s case count to 159. One week ago 220 cases were reported and two weeks back there were 277.

In January the health department recorded 1,090 virus cases, which accounts for roughly one-third of the county’s 3,360 COVID-19 cases to date.

According to FCHD numbers, currently there are 175 active coronavirus cases, including 134 in the general population, 40 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and one in a local long-term care facility.

A total of 3,146 Franklin Countians have recovered from the coronavirus and 39 have died while positive for the virus.

According to the state’s incidence rate map, which tracks the average daily new case count over the past seven days, the county has 58.3 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with incidence rates higher than 25.

On Thursday, FCHD provided 123 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, the health department has administered a total of 3,498 vaccines, including 2,627 initial doses and 871 second doses.

