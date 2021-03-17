031921.FCSrDonations_ly.jpg

Members of the Franklin County senior class collected food, clothing and monetary donations to benefit a former classmate who now attends William Cofield High School and had recently lost a parent unexpectedly. Pictured, from left, are Peyton Sutton, senior class co-president; Holly Lawson, guidance counselor at FCHS; Natalie Dufour, senior class co-treasurer; and Phillip Peiffer, senior class co-president. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription