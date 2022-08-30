Franklin County’s senior class had a goal — collect 10,000 bottles of water for flood victims in eastern Kentucky.
With help from FCHS students, staff and administrators and the community, that goal was exceeded.
Last week FCHS students and staff, along with members of the community, loaded 17,778 bottles on a truck to be taken to Breathitt County.
“It feels good to be part of a community that can do something like this,” senior class co-president Garrett Bourne said.
Bourne said the plan was hatched during a conversation with Terry Johnson, a teacher and the senior class sponsor at FCHS.
“Mr. Johnson called me on a Saturday a few weeks ago,” Bourne said. “We talked about ideas to help people in eastern Kentucky with everything that’s going on.”
“Mr. Johnson talked to people with Emergency Management, and they said what was really needed were shovels and bottled water,” senior class co-secretary Annabelle Southworth said.
Bottled water was an easy choice for the collection, and students were encouraged to bring water.
The senior class joined forces with the boys basketball team, which had started its own bottled water drive.
“Coach (Jonathan) Moore put this together,” junior basketball player Zach Perry said. “We collected a couple days in the mornings and afternoons. Coach Moore wanted us as a team to help. Everyone who plays helped out, and that’s something that shows a lot about our team.”
Even with all the help, the drive stalled.
“I think it was Monday last week (Aug. 15) we hit a wall,” Southworth said. “We were sitting around talking. We were talking to our custodian, and he said he’d call Greg Grimes. He thought he’d love to help us.”
Custodian Ricky Owens and his wife, Lisa, had been helping the drive, and Ricky placed a call to Grimes.
“I was just trying to get Mr. Johnson some help for the school,” Ricky Owens said. “There are a lot of folks who need a lot of help.”
Grimes, who had been collecting items for eastern Kentucky on his own, told the group he had 4,000 bottles of water he could donate.
“I didn’t know they were doing this,” Grimes said. “I was collecting items and was going to take the donations. I got a call the senior class was trying to collect 10,000 bottles. I had 4,000 bottles, and I brought them over to help them reach their goal. Having graduated from Franklin County, I was happy to help the class out.”
That rejuvenated the drive, which ended last week with more than 17,000 bottles of water collected.
“I’d go to different homerooms in the morning, and we took up money that we spent on water,” Bourne said. “A lot of the staff, teachers, administrators gave money, all the custodians. We raised $400.
“It was a good experience for us to go to different places and tell people what we were doing. It feels good helping people out, and we hope to continue giving to the people in eastern Kentucky.”
