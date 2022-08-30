082922.FC water bottles_ly.JPG

Franklin County senior class members and staff, FCHS boys basketball players and members of the community surround 17,778 bottles of water that were collected at the school for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. (Linda Younkin | State journal)

Franklin County’s senior class had a goal — collect 10,000 bottles of water for flood victims in eastern Kentucky.

With help from FCHS students, staff and administrators and the community, that goal was exceeded.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription