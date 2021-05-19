Students from Franklin County High School participated in the National French Exam for the 49th consecutive year March 30-31.

On the national level, FCHS’ Natalie Dufour received a silver medal in Level 3, where she ranked third in the state and ninth nationally. Cooper Hendrix received a bronze medal in Level 3 with a rank of seventh in the state and 13th nationally.

FCHS students receiving honorable mention at the national level were Savannah Good, Annmarie Bentley, Amy VanQuaethem, Ashley Layson, Lauren Harrod, Juliana Salamanca, Phillip Peiffer, Jayden Gilreath and Ian Ganoasandoval.

Every FCHS student who completed the exam finished in the top 30 scores in the state, and 20 of those 29 students placed in the top 20 scores in their respective levels.

There were 12 FCHS students who had scores in the top 10 in the state while nine had top 20 scores in the United States.

More than 75,000 students around the country took the exam, including several hundred from Kentucky.

Here are the FCHS students who scored in the top 20 in Kentucky with their state rank listed first, followed by their national rank.

Level 1: Savannah Good, 10, 15; Annmarie Bentley, 12, 17; Amy VanQuaethem, 12, 17; Ashley Layson, 13, 18; Lauren Harrod, 15, 21; Caroline Gregory, 19, 26.

Level 2: Juliana Salamanca 9, 17; Phillip Peiffer, 10, 19; Jayden Gilreath, 14; 23; Jonathan Cook, 15, 26; Matthew Newberry, 16, 27; Shelby Ogden, 17, 28.

Level 3: Natalie Dufour, 3, 9; Cooper Hendrix, 7, 13; Ian Ganoasandoval, 12, 19; Jordan Harris, 15, 23; Richard Sayre, 16, 24; Samuel Bloemer, 17, 25.

Level 4: Tate Dudgeon, 3, 38; Peyton Sutton, 4, 39.

