Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Students from Franklin County High School participated in the National French Exam for the 50th consecutive year on March 29 and 30.

Several hundred students from around Kentucky and more than 75,000 students throughout the United States also took this language exam, which tests students in an extremely comprehensive manner in order to determine their knowledge of modern French as it is used in France and throughout the Francophonic world.

Students are required to demonstrate that knowledge through a culturally based listening comprehension section, a reading section made up of culturally authentic literary passages, poetry, and business documents, and a reading/listening comprehension section that is both literature and document based.

Competing against students of similar foreign language backgrounds and experience, the FCHS French students performed well. Forty-five FCHS students placed in the top 20 scores in Kentucky in their respective levels. Nine students achieved scores in the top 10 in the state of Kentucky, while 20 students had top 20 scores in the United States.

Also, on a national level, FCHS students received some of the highest awards attainable. Those national awards include one gold medal, three silver medals, three bronze medals and 17 Certificates d’Honneur.

Highlighting FCHS scores were Terrell Clark, Sophia Dufour, Brandon Talley, Becky Bloemer, Savannah Good, Annmarie Bentley, Dhemien Rodriguez, Matthew Newberry and Juliana Salamanca, who all finished in the top 10 in the state of Kentucky on their respective exams. 

Following are the scores for all of the FCHS students who finished in the top 20 in Kentucky with their name, their state rank, national rank and award. If one rank is listed, it’s the student’s state rank.            

Level 1

Terrell Clark, 2, 4, gold medal; Sophia Dufour, 5, 7, silver medal; Becky Bloemer, 6, 8, silver medal; Brandon Talley, 9, 12, bronze medal; Kaylin Lafferty, 11, 14, certificate of honor; Braden Kalla, 11, 14, certificate of honor; Claudia Logan, 12, 15, certificate of honor; Isaac Reynolds, 12, 15, certificate of honor; Anna Dudley, 14, 17, certificate of honor; Mahimasai Gajawada, 15, 18, certificate of honor; Jazilyn Turner, 15, 18, certificate of honor; Avery Lawson, 17, 20, certificate of honor; Grant Butler, 17, 20, certificate of honor; Kelsie Thacker, 19 22,certificate of honor; Hailey Parker, 19, 22, certificate of honor.

Level 2

Savannah Good, 2, 6, silver medal; Annmarie Bentley, 4, 10, bronze medal; Dhemien Rodriguez, 8, 14, certificate of honor; Caroline Blackburn, 11, 17, certificate of honor; Bella Ruble, 14, 20 certificate of honor; Jefther Cababrito, 14, 20, certificate of honor; Lauren Harrod, 16, 22, certificate of honor; Arantza Valladares, 17 certificate of merit; Baylee Spickard, 18, certificate of merit; Caroline Gregory, 18, certificate of merit; Kiera Carlee, 18, certificate of merit; Ashley Layson, 18, certificate of merit; Griffin McElmurray, 19, certificate of merit; Alycia Comeau, 19, certificate of merit; Kaytlyn Spickard, 20, certificate of merit; Aubrey Moore, 20, certificate of merit; KellyWiard, 20, certificate of merit.

Level 3

Juliana Salamanca, 5, 14, bronze medal; Matthew Newberry, 10, 24, certificate of honor; Ava Goins, 11, certificate of merit; Jadyn Gilreath, 12, certificate of merit; Shelby Ogden, 12, certificate of merit; Blair Tate, 13, certificate of merit; Jordan Wilson, 14, certificate of merit.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription