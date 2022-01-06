Franklin County High Schools students selected for the senior high All-State Chorus (grades 10-12), seated from left, are Ruth Noel, Ashley Layson and Savannah Good. Standing, from left, are Leon Johnson, Jackson Prewitt, Samantha Farr, Garrett Bourne, Ben Lott, Ava Goins, PJ Marshall, Kaylin Lafferty, Anna Dudley and Brayden Hack. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County High Schools students selected for the senior high All-State Chorus (grades 10-12), seated from left, are Ruth Noel, Ashley Layson and Savannah Good. Standing, from left, are Leon Johnson, Jackson Prewitt, Samantha Farr, Garrett Bourne, Ben Lott, Ava Goins, PJ Marshall, Kaylin Lafferty, Anna Dudley and Brayden Hack. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County High School students selected for the junior high All-State Chorus (grades 7-9), from left, are Kenzie Rose, Jimmy Webb, Laydon New, Joey Webb, Ellie Baker and Kelsie Thacker. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County High School students selected to participate in the American Choral Director's Association's Southern Division Honor Choirs, are, front row, Laydon New; second row, from left, Jackson Prewitt, Anna Dudley and PJ Marshall; and back row, Joey Webb, Kelsie Thacker, Ellie Baker, Sophie Dufour and Jimmy Webb. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County High School will have several singers participating and performing in the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) All-State Chorus. The concert will take place at the Kentucky Center in Louisville on Feb. 10.
These students were chosen for the honor after competitive auditions held this year across the state. These students are all in the choirs at FCHS under the direction of Raye Hurley, a member of the KMEA, an association that represents over 2,000 school music educators in Kentucky.
Several students will also be traveling to Raleigh, North Carolina at the end of February to participate in the American Choral Director's Association's Southern Division Honor Choirs.
Students from all over the southeastern United States competed to perform in these prestigious ensembles. This is a record number of participants for FCHS. Not only will they be representing the county, but they will serve as representatives for the state of Kentucky.
Tickets for the All-State Chorus concert are on sale. Parents and friends wishing to attend the concert must purchase tickets directly from the Kentucky Center Ticket Office. All-State Chorus Tickets may be ordered on-line at www.kentuckycenter.org or by calling 1-800-775-7777. All tickets are $10 plus handling fees (fees: $6 per ticket, plus $4.55 per order).
Several COVID protocols are in place, so those attending need to plan ahead and understand all the attendee responsibilities.
