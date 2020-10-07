DANVILLE — Area students have been named to the Dean's List for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.6 grade point average.
The students named to the Dean's List are Franklin County High School graduate Sydney Scott, son of Paul and Kelley Scott of Frankfort; Sayre School graduate Sara Tahanasab's, daughter of Abdolkarim Tahanasab and Jennifer Fields of Frankfort; and Franklin County High School graduate Madeleine Watson, daughter of Kimberly Phillips and Paul Watson of Frankfort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.