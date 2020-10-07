Centre College

DANVILLE — Area students have been named to the Dean's List for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.6 grade point average.

The students named to the Dean's List are Franklin County High School graduate Sydney Scott, son of Paul and Kelley Scott of Frankfort; Sayre School graduate Sara Tahanasab's, daughter of Abdolkarim Tahanasab and Jennifer Fields of Frankfort; and Franklin County High School graduate Madeleine Watson, daughter of Kimberly Phillips and Paul Watson of Frankfort.

