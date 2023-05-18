First District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian plants a barrel in downtown Frankfort on April 29. FFA students from Franklin County and Western Hills grew plants that were used in the plantings. (Photo submitted)
FFA students at Franklin County and Western Hills high schools have been growing and caring for plants since late last year in the school greenhouses. Now these plants are being used to beautify and give some local flair to Frankfort’s Downtown Business District.
“Our kids grow and care for the plants in the greenhouse all year, so it’s exciting to see their hard work on display for everyone to see,” said Erica Baxter, the FCHS FFA adviser.
1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian brought the idea to incorporate the work of FCHS and WHHS students into the public eye four years ago when looking for a way for the Franklin County Fiscal Court and the City of Frankfort to partner on an effort to enhance the area’s appearance in a cost effective way.
“What better way to showcase what our students are learning in the classroom than by putting it on display for everyone to see,” said Sebastian.
Besides bourbon barrel planters, hanging baskets adorn St. Clair, Broadway and Main streets. The City Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites staff tends the plants throughout the spring, summer and into the fall with daily watering and other maintenance needs.
WHHS FFA Adviser Jeffrey Shaffer brought a trailer filled with asparagus fern, different varieties of sweet potato vine, begonias and macho mucho ferns to the St. Clair Mall the morning of April 29.
Several WHHS FFA students unloaded the plants, received their planting instructions from Christian Wilkins with the City Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites and Shaffer, then got to work planting the downtown full and half barrels.
“I’m so proud of these kids,” said Shaffer. “They work so hard in class and we have a greenhouse bursting at the seams with ferns, flowering and bedding plants to show for it. We’re using some here today so Frankfort can see that its agricultural future is in good hands.”
