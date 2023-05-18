FFA students at Franklin County and Western Hills high schools have been growing and caring for plants since late last year in the school greenhouses. Now these plants are being used to beautify and give some local flair to Frankfort’s Downtown Business District.

051823.Planting Wilkins_submitted.jpeg

Christian Wilkins with the City of Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites department plants a fern in a barrel on St. Clair Mall on April 29. (Photo submitted)

“Our kids grow and care for the plants in the greenhouse all year, so it’s exciting to see their hard work on display for everyone to see,” said Erica Baxter, the FCHS FFA adviser.

051823.Planting Sebastian_submitted.jpeg

First District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian plants a barrel in downtown Frankfort on April 29. FFA students from Franklin County and Western Hills grew plants that were used in the plantings. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription