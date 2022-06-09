Franklin County Career and Technical Center students and instructors who worked on the Franklin County and Western Hills cars for the Franklin County Fair demolition derby are, from left, Cam Conaster, Seth Gilbert, Cole Gilreath, Dalton Woodson, Caleb Presley, Marvin Guill, Zayne Long, Bailey Green, Emanuel Smith, Windy Hensley, Matthew Satterley, Stephen Centers, Ryan Shouse, Kiera Carlee, Chasen Mathis, Austin Satterley, Gabe Goodpaster, Matthew McClain, Raul Hernandez, Sammuel Whittaker and Ethan McDonald. Absent when the picture was taken were Hunter Whitehouse, Nathan Goodpaster, Aiden Stingle and Allen Craig. (Photo submitted)
There’s a new element to the Franklin County-Western Hills rivalry.
Two cars modified by automotive tech students at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center will compete in the demolition derby during the Franklin County Fair, which will take place July 19-23 at Lakeview Park.
At stake will be a trophy the winning school can keep for a year.
“We don’t care who wins the demolition derby. Whichever car lasts longest gets this,” said Ryan Shouse, automotive technician instructor at FCCTC, pointing to the trophy.
Shouse, in his first year teaching at FCCTC, had told his students of a special project early in the year but didn’t tell them what it was.
“After Christmas I told them it was Derby cars, and they lit up,” he said. “We used it as a learning experience. They loved it; they couldn’t wait to get here.
“In the last two or three years with COVID there are some things they’ve missed, and I thought it would be fun for them coming back to school. Mr. (John) Sanders (FCCTC principal) was 100% in our corner on this.”
Students won’t be driving the cars in the competition. That job will go to brothers Jerry and Jacob Lines, FCHS graduates.
The Franklin County car is a 2002 Nissan Maxima, and the WHHS car is a 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue. Which school got which car was decided by drawing the name out of a hat.
“It’s definitely a first in school,” student Chasen Mathis said. “It’s been really fun.”
“It was great,” student Austin Satterley said. “It was a lot of fun but a lot of work.”
Several students plan to attend the demolition derby, and student Hunter Whitehouse said seeing a car he’s worked on be demolished is unusual.
“I painted it, so it’s going to hurt a little bit but not that much,” he said.
The welding classes also worked on the cars, and the information technology classes did the decals for the cars.
Jack Kain Ford has done some sponsorship on the project. The dealership also offers factory Ford training, the Quick Lane program, that allows a student to go to work at the dealership right out of high school.
“Our goal is to get these kids career ready,” Shouse said.
Shouse said this won't be a one-year deal, that he plans to continue similar projects for his students.
"It might be mud trucks next year and something else the year after," he said. "It will be motorsports and the Franklin County Fair."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.