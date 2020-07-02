For Franklin County’s Brooklynn Miles, there was one thing she was looking for in a college.
She found it at the University of Tennessee.
Miles, who will be a senior at FCHS this fall, committed to the Lady Vols’ basketball team in a video released late Wednesday afternoon.
“I was looking for a place that made me feel like it was home so I don’t miss home,” Miles said. “I want to feel at home, and Tennessee did that for me.”
Miles, a point guard, is a five-star recruit ranked No. 46 in the nation by the espnW rankings for the class of 2021.
She had narrowed her list of schools to five before her announcement. They were Tennessee, Kentucky, Purdue, North Carolina State and Miami.
“Every school did a great job,” FCHS girls basketball coach Joey Thacker said about the recruiting process. “I don’t know a lot of kids over the last few years throughout the state who have had the type of choices at the premier level that Brooklynn had.”
Miles, who’s been playing varsity basketball at FCHS since she was in middle school, has played in three state tournaments.
This past season she averaged 21.5 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.8 rebounds.
Tennessee went 21-10 and 10-6 in the SEC last year under first-year coach Kellie Harper.
“I’ve known Coach Harper since she was an assistant at Missouri State and they were recruiting Ashli Mayes,” Thacker said. “I know Coach Harper and what she can offer Brooklynn in terms of improving as a student-athlete. It’s a good fit.”
Another reason UT is a good fit is the Lady Vols need a point guard.
“I’ll definitely play when I get there,” Miles said.
Miles, talking shortly after her video was released, said she hadn’t received negative feedback about not staying in state.
“I haven’t heard much from Kentucky fans, but I’m sure it’s coming,” she said. “But Tennessee fans have been hitting me up, so I can’t complain.”
Miles is comfortable with her decision.
“It was pretty tough,” she said, “but I felt in my heart Tennessee was where to go. It was in my heart.”
