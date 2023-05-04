An outdoor classroom at Franklin County High School had been talked about for at least four years.

This spring the classroom became a reality.

050623.Outdoor Classroom-Susan Hyatt_ly.JPG

Susan Hyatt, mother of Adam Hyatt, speaks at the dedication ceremony for the Adam Hyatt Outdoor Classroom Thursday at Franklin County High School. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
050623.Outdoor Classroom-Crowd_ly.JPG

Those attending the dedication ceremony for the Adam Hyatt Outdoor Classroom listen to the Franklin County Choristers Thursday at FCHS. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
050623.Outdoor Classsroom-Choristers_ly.jpg

The Franklin County Choristers perform at the dedication ceremony for the Adam Hyatt Outdoor Classroom Thursday at Franklin County High School. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
050623.Outdoor Classroom-Students_ly.jpg

Students attend a class at the Adam Hyatt Outdoor Classroom following the dedication ceremony for the classroom Thursday at Franklin County High School. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

