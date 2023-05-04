An outdoor classroom at Franklin County High School had been talked about for at least four years.
This spring the classroom became a reality.
Thursday morning a dedication ceremony was held for the Adam Hyatt Outdoor Classroom. Hyatt was a history teacher at FCHS who died in a car accident in July 2019.
Sisters Chris Schimmoeller and Trina Peiffer spearheaded the effort to get the outdoor classroom up and running.
“It means so much to do this for Mr. Hyatt,” Peiffer said. “Our older children (Phillip Peiffer and Natalie Dufour) were in his last AP European class, and he was such an important teacher to them.
“Phillip said Mr. Hyatt prepared him for college more than anything else in his high school experience.”
Thursday’s ceremony included a performance by the FCHS Choristers, who sang “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” and brief comments from Hyatt’s mother, Susan Hyatt, and sister, April Hyatt, FCHS Principal Chris Tracy, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp, County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, and Inside Out Landscape Design owner Andrea Mueller. Hyatt’s wife, Kari, gave a prayer to begin the ceremony.
“Isn’t this outdoor classroom amazing?” Susan Hyatt asked. “I am so thankful for Chris and Trina’s vision, and all their hard work. I also appreciate them letting me be a part of this.”
Susan Hyatt said she first heard about the outdoor classroom in April 2019 while attending her granddaughter’s senior art show.
“I talked to Adam about it a few days later because I wanted to make a donation,” she said. “Adam told me he thought it would be a solid investment and a great addition, so I knew he would use this. Unfortunately that wasn’t meant to be.
“Having this outdoor classroom named in Adam’s honor allows his Flyer spirit to continue to be a part of Franklin County High School. I hope every student gets a chance to have a class here. Adam would want everyone to use it. I plan on coming this summer and have a picnic lunch.”
Students, staff and community volunteers provided most of the labor for the classroom. Charles Schimmoeller, Schimmoeller and Peiffer’s father, built the stools, benches and tables for the classroom.
“I want these young people to understand this is what happens when a community comes together,” Michael Mueller said about the students in attendance. “What an exciting thing to dedicate to a person that I never met but I’m sure was a great person, because look at all the people that got involved in this project.”
Classes have already been using the outdoor classroom.
“I’m so proud to be the superintendent of a district where we have a school that has such an immense amount of pride,” Kopp told the crowd. “Mr. Hyatt showed that pride every day that he worked here, and our students continue sharing that pride.
“When other schools see this, they are all going to want one just like this. The thing is, I’m going to challenge them to show the same element of pride in their school and in this idea of creating a space where you can come outside, enjoy this beautiful weather, enjoy each other’s company and learn.”
For April Hyatt, the outdoor classroom is the perfect way to honor her brother.
“He was quite easily the best person I knew,” she said. “More often than not you walked away from an interaction with him now better yourself because of the encounter.
“I think the outdoor classroom is the perfect space to live like Adam. Nevermind the fact that connecting with nature can help connect you to each other, he would have loved the change in environment, sometimes to simply keep him awake.
“I want to really say thank you to Trina and Chris and Andrea, all the donors, everyone who put their time and love into this space, because I feel like it is an amazing representation of Adam.”
