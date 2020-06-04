060520.FCRose-HawkinsScholarship_submitted.jpeg

Franklin County's Katie Rose, second from left, celebrated Senior Day with her family in September. She has been awarded the Bert Hawkins Memorial Scholarship. From left is her father, Steve Rose; Katie Rose; sisters, Kenzie and Kiera Rose; brother, Gabriel Rose; and mother, Alissa Rose. (Photo submitted)

Katie Rose, who graduated from Franklin County last month, was awarded the Bert Hawkins Memorial Scholarship by the scholarship’s board of directors.

Rose was a member of the FCHS girls golf team for three years. She was a member of the National Honor Society, BETA Club, Drama Club and choir.

She will be attending the University of Kentucky and double majoring in music education and Spanish.

Rose was chosen by the directors of the scholarship based upon the number of years on the golf team, GPA, her coach’s recommendation, work ethic, sportsmanship and her essay.

The Bert Hawkins Memorial Scholarship is open to a graduating senior from any of the three Franklin County public schools who are attending college and have participated on their high school’s golf team.

