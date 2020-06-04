Katie Rose, who graduated from Franklin County last month, was awarded the Bert Hawkins Memorial Scholarship by the scholarship’s board of directors.
Rose was a member of the FCHS girls golf team for three years. She was a member of the National Honor Society, BETA Club, Drama Club and choir.
She will be attending the University of Kentucky and double majoring in music education and Spanish.
Rose was chosen by the directors of the scholarship based upon the number of years on the golf team, GPA, her coach’s recommendation, work ethic, sportsmanship and her essay.
The Bert Hawkins Memorial Scholarship is open to a graduating senior from any of the three Franklin County public schools who are attending college and have participated on their high school’s golf team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.