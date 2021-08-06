Tony Wise figures he’s spent about half of his life coaching.
Now he’s ready for a change.
Wise, the head boys basketball coach at Franklin County for the past seven years, resigned Thursday.
He’s taken a job teaching business at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, and he won’t be coaching.
“One thing I’ve always told my players in the locker room is you have to go all in or get out,” Wise said. “I have to follow my own advice.”
In his seven years at FCHS, Wise guided the Flyers to four 41st District championships and two runner-up spots.
“This is not a decision I made quickly or took lightly,” Wise said. “I remember my senior night at Scott County, and when they were reading the biographies, mine said I wanted to be a high school basketball coach.
“What this game has given me the past 25 years, the experiences and the players and teams I’ve been able to coach, the coaches and friendships I value, are beyond my wildest dreams.”
Wise, who will turn 52 in January, has two daughters who will be seniors this year. Faith is a senior at Kentucky, and Grace is a senior at Great Crossing High School.
“I’ve given plenty of my time to other people’s kids and other families,” he said. “It’s time to spend some time with mine now. Beth, my wife, has told me from November to March I’m not real likeable, even when we’re winning.”
The Flyers finished last year with a 15-10 record and the district championship.
“I have no regrets whatsoever,” Wise said. “I love Franklin County, I love my team, and I love my kids, but I’ve missed a lot of family time helping other families out.
“I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m excited. A little sad, but excited about what the future holds and the opportunities it will present.”
Wise told his players about his decision Thursday.
“I’m going to be the biggest Franklin County fan moving forward,” he said. “I’ll be watching Cable 10 Facebook.”
Franklin County Athletic Director Tracy Spickard said the head boys basketball coach position has been posted, and the school is currently accepting applications. She added the administration hopes to move as quickly as possible to get a new coach in place.
